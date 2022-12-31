Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung enters 🐐 debate: Why Pele was better than Maradona, Messi, Ronaldo

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has joined the debate about who is the greatest player of all time.

Pele succumbed to cancer on Thursday

His death brought back the GOAT debate

Motaung shares his thoughts

WHAT HAPPENED? After Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to the 2022 Fifa World Cup title, while it ended in tears for Cristiano Ronaldo, the GOAT debate appeared to have been settled. But after Pele died aged 82 on Thursday, talk about who is the greatest ever to grace a football pitch seems to have started again.

Motaung has shared his views, saying Pele is the undisputed best player ever and should not be compared to Diego Maradona, Messi or Ronaldo.

WHAT MOTAUNG SAID: “For me, Pele is undoubtedly the greatest footballer of all time, the king of this beautiful game. He cannot be compared to anyone else in the game,” Motaung told Chiefs’ media.

“I know there are people like Maradona, Messi and Ronaldo. But I think he was at his own level. He was undoubtedly the king of this beautiful game. I think that is how we should remember him. He was in his own class.

“But he was more than a footballer. Off the field, he was such a humble character, which impacted a lot of people. He was always jovial and touched many people with his welcoming smile.

“When you look at modern football and all the stars of today with their amazing technique, Pele did it first. What he did with the ball was incredible. Every skill you can think of, Pele could do it. He scored all types of goals, he could dribble, pass, you name it.

“I can only say I am very happy and proud that I had the opportunity to meet and play against him. Also, later, when he came to South Africa I had a chance to meet him again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Motaung has a close appreciation of Pele after coming up against the late star in the USA. While playing for Atlanta Chiefs in 1968, Motaung faced Pele’s Santos and the Americans lost 6-2 to the Brazilian giants.

Pele grabbed a hat-trick during that match as Motaung witnessed, at first hand, the three-time World Cup winner’s ability.

