Kaizer Chiefs' Blom: Mamelodi Sundowns are comfortable on the ball but we have our philosophy

The local giants will be clashing in their PSL third matchday action after the September international break

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Blom has praised the strength of their Sunday Premier Soccer League opponents, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi will travel to Pretoria for the biggest game in the league over the weekend and the South African international said they will not be deterred from looking for a win despite Sundowns' strength.

Hopeful Blom

"Sundowns are a very good team and comfortable on the ball but we will go out as a team, work hard and hope to grind out positive results. We will go out there and play according to how our coach would want because we have been practising his new philosophy," Blom told the club's media department.

"We will go out and try to get it right and play according to the best of our talent. We will try as hard as possible to get positive results."

The 21-year-old defender recalled his first encounter against the Brazilians and explained how he is dealing with pressure at Chiefs and the kind of support he is getting from close individuals.

"I am fit and ready and since I came back on Wednesday, I have been pushing myself at the training ground so I think I am fit and ready to play on Sunday. I think my first game for Chiefs' first team was against Sundowns and I think I played very well," he added.

"I have to keep my feet on the ground, stay humble, focus and keep working hard. I get support from home, from my younger brother, my mother and dad, and also from friends who have given me support.

"But again, I try to keep my circle at a minimum level as possible. To be honest, I do not feel any pressure because the coach always tells us to go out and enjoy ourselves and not to put pressure on ourselves."

Blom came on as a substitute in the World Cup qualifier against Ghana - a game which Bafana Bafana won by a margin of 1-0 - and he has revealed how he felt about the debut and why they struggled against Zimbabwe in the previous qualifier that ended 0-0.

"I think we did well as players [vs Ghana] and, obviously, most of the players were new and young, and in the first case, we were scared to showcase our talents. But the coach told us to go out and enjoy ourselves and in the second game, that is what we did exactly," he concluded.

"I thank God and the coach for the opportunity I was given because it is every player's dream to represent their national team. It was a great feeling and I appreciate the opportunity."

The Glamour Boys will be meeting the Brazilians for the first time since they were eliminated from the MTN8 tournament in August.