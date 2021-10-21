Kaizer Chiefs’ Billiat should have joined Al Ahly or Zamalek - Carelse

Former Cape Town Spurs midfielder Brent Carelse says he was "disappointed” when Khama Billiat joined Kaizer Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Billiat signed for Chiefs in July 2018 after a successful stint at Chloorkop but has not won a single piece of silverware since joining Amakhosi.

His former Cape Town Spurs teammate Carelse says the 31-year-old Zimbabwean has underachieved at Naturena.

“I think he underachieved to be honest because when I was with Khama at Ajax, I understood his move to Sundowns because nothing was happening for him in terms of Europe,” Carelse told Goal.

“Khama was hoping to get a European move which obviously didn't materialise. But when he went to Sundowns he did extremely well. He was their talisman. I always say this to everyone that was disappointed when Khama went to Chiefs because I thought from Sundowns he would be going to Al Ahly or Zamalek or teams like that and not another local team.

“Sundowns was already the best local team. Maybe he went to Chiefs for financial reasons, which is fine and at the end of the day, it is his decision. But I think I would have loved to see him going to Europe in the big leagues or one of those big teams in Africa like Zamalek because that boy is so talented.

“I have seen him do things that I have never seen any other players doing. He can win matches. I am sure that is why Kaizer Chiefs got him and have kept him. I would have loved to see him at a bigger club continental wise or in Europe playing Uefa Champions League. I’m not saying Chiefs are not a big club.”

With Billiat having struggled to recreate the form which saw him helping Sundowns to the 2016 Caf Champions League among other trophies, he faces possibly another season where Chiefs are struggling.

Amakhosi have been blowing hot and cold this season in the Premier Soccer League. They thumped Chippa United 4-0 last weekend.

Carelse feels Chiefs should not get carried away by that huge victory which he says does not mark an improvement in their fortunes.

“I don’t think it’s a turnaround as yet. If you look at last season they picked up some points but the performance was not the best,” said Carelse

“A lot of people complained about how they played but they picked up some points. If you look you will see that 60 percent of that team is still there with Stuart [Baxter] using most of them. Billiat and Dolly’s combination and chemistry is coming back slowly but surely.

“I saw Stuart saying he was the last coach to win something with Chiefs. But Chiefs and Pirates supporters want instant results. I don’t think it's unfair for them to ask for that because those are old clubs.”

Chiefs now prepare to visit SuperSport United for Sunday’s league game.