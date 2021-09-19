'It's embarrassing and I apologize to the supporters' - Kaizer Chiefs' Baxter after Royal AM defeat

The 68-year-old tactician felt that his charges were naive as the Glamour Boys suffered a loss to the PSL newcomers

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter issued an apology to the club's supporters following the Soweto giants' defeat to Royal AM on Saturday evening.

The Soweto giants succumbed to a humiliating 4-1 loss to Royal AM in a PSL match at their home ground, FNB Stadium with Sifiso Hlanti scoring the hosts' consolation goal.

Thwihli Thwahla produced a strong second-half performance - scoring three times with Victor Letsoalo completing his brace, before Sibusiso Mabiliso (own-goal) and Mfundo Thikazi put their names on the score sheet.

Baxter described the defeat as an embarrassment with the Glamour Boys having now lost two matches in a row including the 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.

"I think it's not only a hard defeat, it's an embarrassment. I think the first 20 minutes of the game we picked up where we left off [against Sundowns]," Baxter told SuperSport TV.

"The structure was good, the passing was good, we created a couple of chances but give away a silly goal again, we chased the game, we have to chase the game.

"The naivety of the players as the game went on was astounding really and we never really looked like getting back into it."

Baxter explained why he introduced Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Mabiliso after Hlanti pulled one back for Chiefs to make it 2-1.

"You know we get a goal back, 2-1, we've changed about four different positions, then you lose a little bit of cohesion and you hoping you get fresh legs," he continued.

"But we never really looked... our naivety again when we gave away the last couple of goals, when we were chasing the game.

"It's not good enough and it's embarrassing and I apologize to the supporters. We're back to the same old."

The British tactician, who is in his second stint as Chiefs head coach, was also left to rue his side's missed chances.

"I thought for the first 30 minutes it was, we lost it towards the end of the first half because we started to chase the game, but we had chances to score and put the game in a better position for us to play," he added.

"But we don't, we're inviting them into the game, we're making very naive decisions and that takes the game over to them and then we have to chase it."