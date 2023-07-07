What a week for Kai Havertz! New £65m Arsenal signing announces engagement to model Sophia Weber days after becoming Gunners' highest earner

After an excellent development in his professional career, Kai Havertz has rounded off the week with some momentous personal news.

Havertz announced engagement on Friday

Will marry German model Weber

Caps off excellent week for new Gunners man

WHAT HAPPENED? The German attacking midfielder announced on Friday that he is now engaged to Sophia Weber. Havertz made the announcement just days after he completed a £65 million ($82m) move from Chelsea to Arsenal. He signed a reported five-year deal worth £17m ($22m) per year, making him the club's highest-paid player.

THE GOSSIP: Weber, a German model, and Havertz have been in a relationship for some time. The couple are said to have met in 2018 and developed a friendship before becoming romantically linked.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAVERTZ? The 24-year-old will celebrate his engagement before he joins up with his Arsenal team-mates to begin their preparations for the new season.