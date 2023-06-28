Kai Havertz swaps Chelsea for Arsenal! German attacker completes £65m move across London as Blues' clear-out continues

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a deal that could be worth up to £65 million ($82m).

  • Havertz seals deal
  • Arsenal complete first signing
  • Leaves Chelsea after three years

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have confirmed the signing of the Germany international on a long-term contract as Mikel Arteta begins to strengthen his squad this summer. The Gunners are also closing in on a blockbuster deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have pursued Havertz throughout the summer, with Arteta having identified the Germany international as a potentially transformative signing. He spent three years at Stamford Bridge, with his highlight coming in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City, where he scored the only goal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta said: “Kai is a player of top quality. He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play.

“We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon.”

WHAT NEXT? Havertz will join up with his new Arsenal team-mates before the Gunners embark on a pre-season tour of the United States.

