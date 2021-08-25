Aduda: Why Gor Mahia have not announced Kahata's signing

The K’Ogalo official reveals to Goal the reason they have not signed the 29-year-old midfielder after he left Simba SC

Gor Mahia have revealed the reason midfielder Francis Kahata is yet to make a return to the team.

Goal exclusively revealed a week ago that Kahata, who is a free agent after leaving Simba SC, was among the players being targeted by the former FKF Premier League champions as they look to strengthen the squad ahead of next season.

However, a top official at the club has confirmed to Goal the deal is yet to materialise because the player’s asking price is too much for the club to afford.

According to Omondi Aduda, the amount being asked by Kahata as a sign-on fee is enough to help the club sign seven players and they are not ready to splash the cash on one signing.

What did Aduda say?

“If you have Ksh10 million and you want to use it to sign seven players but one player wants the whole amount as his sign-on fee, is that going to be possible?” Aduda posed a question to Goal when asked about Kahata’s situation.

“We don’t have enough money to sign players and the little we have must be able to give us five or seven quality signings but if one player is asking to take the entire amount we have for signings, will it work?

“It will not be possible and it is the reason we have not made any progress in terms of bringing back Francis [Kahata].

“Every team is struggling financially in the top-tier and Gor Mahia is not an exception, we don’t have money, you have also seen player exodus at Kariobangi Sharks, and it is a club owned by the FKF President, that simply shows you that teams don’t have money.

Article continues below

“So the best way to survive in the transfer business is to use wisely what you have, you don’t have to splash it out just because you want to splash it out…no, you must be very careful and check out what kind of players are you bringing on board and how the amount you have can be divided to bring all of them.”

Kahata left Gor Mahia at the end of the 2019 season to join Simba but after serving the Tanzanian giants for two seasons, he left the Msimbazi giants on June 3.

Further FKF Premier League reading