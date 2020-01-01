Kahata tips ‘friend’ and Simba SC striker Kagere to clinch Golden Boot

The former Gor Mahia midfielder has picked his teammate to carry the Golden Boot when the top-flight season concludes

international Francis Kahata has explained the reason striker Meddie Kagere will emerge as the Golden Boot winner in the Mainland campaign.

The Tanzanian top-flight is set to resume on June 13 after it was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former midfielder, who joined Simba's camp on Sunday, has now said Kagere, who has so far notched 19 goals, will carry the Golden Boot because “he knows well how to use his scoring chances.”

“I am very confident Kagere will continue to score goals when the league restarts because of his good job on the field of play,” Kahata is quoted by the club’s website.

“Kagere is a good striker, top striker in that matter, and what makes him a complete striker is because he knows how to take his chances, and what I know is he will continue to score goals and will help Simba achieve their target for the season.”

Kahata also revealed why he is more close to the Rwandan striker than any other player at Samba.

“Kagere is my friend for a long time, I have played with him at two different clubs and different countries. We played together at KF Tirana in Albania and Gor Mahia in Kenya, so I know him very well and we have always kept our friendship,” Kahata continued.

“I also understand what kind of passes he wants when he makes a run up front, I can always pick him out to score so I will continue to assist him so that he can score as many goals as possible.”

Kahata further said he was confident the current Simba squad will be able to retain the league title and also win the (domestic cup).

“I am very impressed looking at how the squad is being sharpened up, we are capable of winning two titles this season, it is very possible with the squad that we currently have.”

Simba will host Ruvu Shooting on June 14 in their first league match at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam while they will face Azam FC in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

In the opening fixture, Mwadui FC will host Young Africans (Yanga SC) at Kambarage Stadium in a tie expected to kick-off at 16:00 EAT.