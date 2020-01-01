Kahata: Simba SC midfielder scoops top award for December

The former Gor Mahia midfielder has scooped his first award since he signed for the Tanzanian giants

Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata has been named the best player in the Mainland for the month of December.

The former striker scooped the award after beating teammate Hassan Dilunga and Bakari Mwanyeto from Coastal Union.

Kahata enjoyed a good run in December with Simba which helped his side to open a ten-point lead at the summit of the 16-team table.

Francis Kahata amechaguliwa kuwa Mchezaji Bora wa Ligi Kuu mwezi Desemba. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/LCBXGo8R7Q — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) January 7, 2020

Speaking after receiving the award, Kahata thanked his teammates for helping him to achieve the fete.

“I did it because of my teammates and I want to thank them for the support they have accorded me since I signed for the club,” Kahata told reporters.

Kahata’s Simba are currently in Zanzibar where they are taking part in the 13th edition of the Mapinduzi Cup.

The league champions are pooled in Group B of the competition with Mtibwa Sugar, Chipukizi and Zimamoto while rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) are packed in Group A together with Jamhuri, Mlandege and the defending champions Azam FC.

Simba will open their campaign for the trophy with a match against Zimamoto on Tuesday.