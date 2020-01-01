Kahata: Simba SC midfielder optimistic Onyango will be a hit in Tanzania

The 29-year-old has also explained why he has not been much involved for his team, especially at the beginning of the season

Francis Kahata has exuded confidence teammate Joash Onyango will be successful at Simba SC.

The defender was signed from a couple of weeks ago and he has established himself as one of the regular players at his new team.

Coach Sven Vandenbroeck has started him in all games this season, in the Community Shield match against Namungo FC and the two league matches that they have played.

"Onyango is a good player and it is the reason why he has managed to break into the first team," Kahata told Goal on Sunday.

"When he came, I told him to take one game at a time and everything will follow in place. From the way he is playing, he has adapted to the game and he is growing stronger. He can only be better as time goes by.

"With the way he is playing, he will be successful here, and I wish him the best."

The 29-year-old Kahata has also stated the 21-time champions have started the league well and will be targeting another title by the end of the season.

"Getting four points from the first two matches, considering we were away, is good," Kahata continued.

"We have two games at home and we want to win; playing at the [Benjamin Mkapa Stadium] is comfortable for us because the pitch is good as opposed to some stadiums.

"Fans should come and support us as they usually do, and we will not disappoint them."

The international started the season on the bench but he is slowly coming back. He was involved in the team's last outing against Mtibwa Sugar where the Msimbazi-based charges were held to a one-all draw.

"I have been struggling with a calf injury," the winger revealed.

"However, I am now okay and I hope to be involved more in forthcoming assignments. My aim is to help the team perform well not only domestically but in the [Confederation of African Football] assignments as well."

On Sunday, Simba will be playing Biashara Mara United in their third league match. The Musoma-based charges have won their last two games and will be targeting to shock the defending champions.