Kahata: Simba SC midfielder not worried by first-team chances

The Kenya international has stated Wekundu wa Msimbazi have quality players and competition is stiff

Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata says he is not worried by his chances of making the first XI once the league restarts and his main job is to continue giving his best in training.

Before the games were stopped owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the international was among the few players whose position in the first team was not guaranteed.

With the Mainland League resuming on June 13, most players are giving their best to stand a chance of getting a starting berth.

More teams

"I have to admit the competition in the team is currently stiff in all departments," Kahata told Goal on Monday.

"Every player wants to get into the first team and as we all know, the quality in the team is good. So everyone has a fair chance of getting in the first 11.

"Well, I am not worried [about starting matches or not]. My job is to convince the technical bench I am ready through the training sessions we have. Then the coach will choose his first XI; Simba have good players, competition has to be there."

The Kenya international has also stated his condition after joining the team late.

"I am 70% fit because of my late arrival, however before our league match I will be fully fit," Kahata revealed.

"The team is also doing well, and I believe by next week every player will be 100% fit and ready to play."

In addition, the 28-year-old also shed some light on his personal target as well as those of the team.

"So far I have managed to get five goals and six assists meaning I have been involved in 11 goals for the team, but I want to do more.

Article continues below

"We are also in the race for the league title as well as the , I will be satisfied if we win both. Many claim the league is ours because of the healthy lead we command, but until we are crowned, other teams have a chance.

"So we have to seal it by winning the required number of games before saying we are champions.

"All top four teams are in the FA Cup and are hungry to win it just like us, and it makes it a little tougher. But we are determined to go all the way."