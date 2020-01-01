Kahata scores for Simba SC as they open nine-point gap

The former Gor Mahia player scored the opening goal as the champions went on to win in the league

Kenyan international Francis Kahata was on target as Simba SC fought to a 3-2 win against Namungo FC in a Mainland match played on Wednesday night.

Fresh from winning the player of the month award, Kahata put Simba ahead with a well-taken header in the 21st minute but the lead was shortlived as Namungo equalised courtesy of Hillary Blaise.

Hassan Dilunga then put Simba ahead once again in the 39th minute after combining well with Meddie Kagere for a 2-1 lead at the half-time break.

On resumption, Namungo moved level again when Kikoti fired home from close range but Simba were rescued at the death when Kagere scored the winner.

Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck, who was missing the services of Shiza Kichuya and Mozambican winger Luis Miquissone, admitted his players did not show up for the game.

“We played poorly especially in the second half, we lacked the urgency to move the ball and we got almost punished because of our mistakes,” Vandenbroeck told reporters.

“We must also work on ways to stop conceding goals, we are giving away easy goals and soon if we are not careful it will work against us.”

Simba were keen to get a win and open a gap against second-placed Azam, who will be in action on Thursday as they face Mtibwa Sugar at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Simba have now reached 44 points from 17 matches while Azam will remain second on 35 points.