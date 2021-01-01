Kahata returns to Kenya after Simba SC contract extension talk collapses

Goal can exclusively reveal the former Gor Mahia player is yet to extend his stay with the Msimbazi giants and is back home

Kenya midfielder Francis Kahata is back in the country after efforts to renew his contract with Simba SC hit a snag.

Goal can exclusively reveal the former Gor Mahia midfielder, who joined the Msimbazi giants in the 2019-20 season as a free agent, has already returned to the country amid reports he may not return to the club.

Kahata is among the five players whose contracts at the reigning champions comes to an end at the end of the season, but he has been in talks to extend his stay which Goal now understands has reached an impasse, forcing him to return home.

What has been said?

“Francis [Kahata] is among five players running down contracts at Simba and his efforts to extend the same may have failed and it is the reason he decided to go home,” a source at Simba, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“Simba's leadership gave him the contract he was required to sign for free while improving his monthly salary only, an act which he has denied and instead, decided to take a break.”

Kahata was recently cut off from the squad registered for the Mainland Premier League and was replaced by Zimbabwean Perfect Chikwende, who joined Simba during the mid-transfer window this season.

What did Simba say?

When contacted for comment, Simba official Ally Shatry has stated there is no harm in Kahata returning home as he is not being used by the club in the league and was only registered to play Caf Champions League.

“If he has returned home, then it means there will be an agreement between him and coach Gomes [Didier], because as you know the player’s name was removed from the league list and instead placed in Champions League campaign,” Shatry told Goal.

“So, the coach may allow him to return home for a break as we are currently not participating in the Champions League, and we are left with the league and the FA Cup alone and he is not serving us, but in relation to contract issues, I have not received official information from my senior officials.”

Efforts by Goal to reach out to Kahata, who is among two Kenyans in the Simba squad alongside defender Joash Onyango, for a comment, bore no fruits as our calls went unanswered.