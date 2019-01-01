EXCLUSIVE: Kahata on his emotional decision to leave Gor Mahia for Simba

Kahata reveals he had to take the harder route to join Simba SC despite winning three KPL titles with Gor Mahia

Former midfielder Francis Kahata has admitted it was not easy for him to leave the Kenyan ( ) champions.

The Kenyan international joined 's Simba SC in a reported two-year deal and will bring to an end his association with K'Ogalo. Kahata had built a strong bond with his former teammates.

"To be honest it was a tough decision for me to make because of the emotional attachment I have with the team. We have played together for more than three seasons, managed to win titles with them and now I am leaving, it was not as easy as it seems," Kahata told Goal.

"However, we will still remain friends and playing outside does not mean we will stop interacting."

Kahata has also thanked the fans for their motivation during his time at Gor Mahia.

"The fans have been special, they have supported me since day one and I thank them from my heart. I will miss them as well but this is football where anything can happen."

Kahata will now focus on helping Simba retain their domestic title as well as doing better in the Caf which is their main target.