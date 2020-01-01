Kahata lauds Kagere as Vandenbroeck believes Simba SC not ready

The Kenyan star is confident his Rwandan counterpart will do a good job for the league's defending champions

Meddie Kagere is a great striker who is bound to help Simba SC, according to attacking midfielder Francis Kahata.

Kahata joined Kagere at Simba in 2019 after they had spent time at two previous clubs together; KF Tirana and .

Their time at the two previous clubs makes the Harambee Stars midfielder confident about the Rwandan's ability to continue with his goalscoring mission for Simba perfectly.

More teams

“[Meddie] Kagere is a great striker who knows how to use the chances created for him perfectly. I have great belief that Kagere is going to serve Simba in a great way going forward,” Kahata, who joined his Wekundu wa Msimbazi teammates a few days ago, told the club's portal.

“I have played together with him in two teams before joining Simba and so I know him much better.”

The former Thika United star also revealed the exceptional hope in the ability of the Dar es Salaam based outfit of bagging a double this season. Simba enjoy a healthy lead at the top of the Vodacom (VPL) table.

They are also still in the chase of the which will soon hit the quarter-final stage where they will face defending champions Azam FC.

“Simba have got a squad made up of greatly talented players and we hope to defend the league title as well as winning the FA Cup trophy,” Kahata added.

Meanwhile, coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed how he is planning to conduct the next phase of training sessions as he readies his players for the league restart.

“I will be changing the format of training sessions as time goes by as I try as hard as possible to help the players be ready before the first match. We have had a good first week of training so far,” Vandenbroeck told the club's portal.

Article continues below

“I have seen the fixtures and if you ask me if we are ready to play now, then I will tell you we are not because the players are yet to get at the required level of physical fitness.

“For the two weeks, we have before the league resumes, the good thing about this period is that it is giving us an opportunity to prepare even more. We also have the majority of our players here training together, except two.”

Simba will face Ruvu Shooting on June 14 at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.