Kahata: Kenya, Simba SC star shortlisted for MVP Award

The 29-year-old managed to get six goals and as many assists in his debut season in Tanzania

international Francis Kahata is among the 30-ma list for the Mainland League's Most Valuable Player Award for the 2019/20 season.

The Simba SC midfielder has excelled in his debut season in Tanzania after signing from Kenyan giants at the beginning of the campaign.

The 29-year-old winger scored six goals and assisted a further six for the 21-time league champions.

More teams

"I am happy to be named in the provisional list, it shows my effort for the team was recognized," Kahata told Goal on Friday. "It will be an honour to win it, but even if it will not happen, at least I am privileged to make the initial squad.

"Will always give my best for the team and help it reach greater heights."

Top scorer Meddie Kagere has also been included in the list. The Rwandan netted 22 goals to help Wekundu wa Msimbazi to the title.

The 33-year-old player headed into the final day of the season needing two goals against Polisi Tanzania to surpass the record of 23 goals he scored last season, after signing for the giants from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

However, Kagere was benched in the fixture as captain John Bocco notched two goals to floor Polisi 2-1 and help his team finish the season at the top of the 20-team log with 88 points.

Other players from Simba who have made it to the list include captain Bocco, Shomari Kapombe, goalkeeper Aishi Manula, Clatous Chama who was recently voted the fan's player of the season, Jonas Mkude and Luis Miquissone.

Yanga SC have Mapinduzi Balama, Feisal Salum who was voted by club's fans as their best player for the season, Deus Kaseke, David Molinga and Juma Abdul.

Third-placed Azam FC have Nico Wadada, Idd Nado and Obrey Chirwa. Namungo managed to get Lucas Kikoti, Blaise Bigirimana and Reliants Lusajo on the list.

Article continues below

Midfielder Awesu Awesu, who has recently joined Azam from Kagera Sugar, is also in the list after managing to score seven goals. Others from the Sugar Millers are David Luhende and Yusuph Mhilu.

Biashara Sugar have Abdulmajid Mangalo and Daniel Mgore. Ayoub Lyanga and Bakari Mwamnyeto (Coastal Union) Martin Kigi (Alliance FC), Daruweshi Saliboko (Lipuli FC) and Marcel Kaheza (Polisi Tanzania) complete the list.

The list will be reduced to just 10 players with the winner set to be crowned on August 7 in an Awards Gala to be held at Mlimani City in Dar es Salaam.