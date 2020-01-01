Kahata: Kenya midfielder leaves for Tanzania to win the double at Simba SC

The 27-year-old reveals the last 10 matches will be tough but Wekundu wa Msimbazi will give their best

international Francis Kahata is on his way to to rejoin his team Simba SC in preparation for the league's restart.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi resumed their training on Wednesday and by the end of the week, only Rwandan Meddie Kagere had managed to return. The 28-year-old has been in the country since the Tanzania Mainland League took a break owing to Covid-19.

"I am on the way to Tanzania, and hope to join my teammates soonest depending on the given program," Kahata told Goal on Saturday.

"It is definitely a joy to return to football, and we are intending to continue giving our fans entertainment and hope during these tough times."

The winger has stated it is going to be a tough campaign especially after the break which was caused by Covid-19.

"It is a restart, the last 10 matches will not be easy because we will not be at full fitness. Every team will struggle to get their objectives and they will be playing each game as a final," Kahata added.

"We have to be mentally strong and ensure we continue pushing harder for the title."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been paired with defending champions Azam FC in the .

"Azam have never been easy, they always give us a hard time and we are not expecting anything less when we play them.

"They are also trying to get into the continental competition meaning they will be fighting to eliminate us. However, we are determined to give our best and stand a chance of winning a double."

The quarter-finals will be played on June 27/28.

Meanwhile, the league is set to resume on June 13, the management confirmed on Thursday night. The fixture will be released on Sunday, May 31.

Before the league took a break, most teams had played 28 matches out of 38, with 20-time champions Simba SC leading the pack with 71 points. The Msimbazi-based side is also the defending champions and targeting their third title in a row.

Having a healthy gap of 17 points between them and second-placed Azam, Wekundu wa Msimbazi need at most five wins to be crowned champions.