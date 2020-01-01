Kahata: Kenya international believes Simba SC were punished for wasting chances

Wekundu wa Msimbazi were held by their visitors in the top tier game played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam

Simba SC winger Francis Kahata believes his side was punished by Ruvu Shooting for failing to capitalise on chances created.

The Mainland League leaders restarted their campaign to win the 2019/20 title on Sunday with a 1-1 draw with their visitors. It was an unexpected result from Wekundu wa Msimbazi after good preparations which included convincing wins against Trans Camp and KMC respectively in the build-up of friendly matches.

"It was a good game, but the result was a little bit disappointing for us," Kahata told Goal on Monday.

"We created numerous chances to get more goals but we could not finish them and we were punished. It is a point for us but I believe we can do better in our next matches, we need to take lessons from the game against Ruvu Shooting."

The international did not start the match but was introduced later on alongside Deo Kanda, Miraji Athumani, Mohammed Hussein to replace Luis Miquissone, Gadiel Michael, Hassan Dilunga and Shiza Kichuya.

Simba information Officer Haji Manara had earlier confessed every club official was shocked with the outcome of the match as their aim was to get a win.

"The outcome of the match against Ruvu is not what we were expecting, it is not a good result, to be honest, we did not expect to get such a result," Manara told Sokaletu.

"I can only congratulate Ruvu for putting up a good show to deny us a win, they played in a very determined manner to take the point away."

It was a massive improvement for the Ruvu based-side who lost the first meeting 3-0 but a blow to Simba who are targeting five more wins to be crowned champions.

Simba are now on 72 points after 29 matches; they have won 23, drawn three, and lost as many matches. Ruvu Shooting remained in 11th position as well after collecting 40 points from 29 matches. The administrative side has managed to collect 11 wins, seven draws and 11 losses.

The Tanzanian top-flight finally returned on Saturday with Young Africans (Yanga SC) edging out Mwadui 1-0 while Coastal Union forced a 2-2 draw against third-placed chasing Namungo FC.

Azam defeated Mbao FC 2-0.