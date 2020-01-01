Kahata: Kariakoo Derby's special feeling compared to Mashemeji Derby

The experienced winger is set to bag his first league title with Wekundu wa Msimbazi when the league resumes

international Francis Kahata is the latest star to explain why the Kariakoo Derby of is better than Kenya's Mashemeji Derby.

The winger has had a privilege of playing in both derbies while playing for FC and now Simba SC. While with the latter, the 28-year-old has faced bitter rivals Yanga SC twice, both in the league, drawing 2-2 before losing by a solitary goal.

In Kenya, Kahata faced AFC severally while turning for K'Ogalo and has now revealed the feeling.

"There is a very big difference between the Kariakoo Derby and the Mashemeji Derby," the Harambee Stars creative midfielder told Goal.

"It has been a privilege to play in both derbies; in Tanzania, the hype is bigger and the fans fill the stadiums. It brings a special feeling to the players, a feeling one cannot explain. As a player, you do not want to lose the derby at all, a win is what comes in your head.

"It hurts when you see a fan shading tears after a loss. They feel it is better to lose to any other team but not your sworn rival."

Kahata has had a good season with the 20-time league champions and is keen on winning his first title with them.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are leading the table with 71 points from the 28 matches.