Kahata & Kagere ensure Simba SC end the year at the top

The former Gor Mahia players were on the scoresheet as the champions registered a big win on their own turf on Wednesday

Simba SC opened a four-point gap at the top of the Vodacom (VPL) standings after Wednesday's 4-0 win over Lipuli FC.

Francis Kahata, Meddie Kagere and Hassan Dilunga ensured the Wekundu wa Msimbazi will finish the year at the top of the log when they punished Lipuli at the Uhuru National Stadium.

Kahata scored the opening goal in the 11th minute when his low drive from outside the box found the bottom corner after a nice cut in from Shomari Kapombe.

Kagere added the second goal four minutes after the resumption of the second half before Dilunga stretched the lead to three in the 57th minute from the spot.

Dilunga added a fourth in the 65th minute to ensure Lipuli will cross into the new year with just 18 points.

Meanwhile, a spirited fight saw Polisi down Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) 2-1 in the second VPL match.

Former AFC forward Marcel Kaheza scored the opener for the law enforcers in the 21st minute from the spot while Erick Msagati netted the second goal in the 78th minute.

KMC struck their only goal in the 81st minute when Abdul Hillary successfully converted a penalty won inside the last 10 minutes.

The loss sees KMC stuck just above the relegation zone with nine points while Polisi Tanzania moved to the fifth position with 19 points.

One match has been scheduled for Thursday as Coastal Union, 11th on the log with 17 points, host Azam FC who are third with 20 points.