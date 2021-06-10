Kahata: Harambee Star reveals how he had learned of his exclusion from Simba SC squad

The 29-year-old is currently a free agent and has been linked with Azam FC and Al Merrikh ahead of the 2021/22 season

Harambee Star Francis Kahata has revealed he had learned from the media that he was replaced from Simba SC's Tanzania Mainland League squad.

The creative midfielder, who parted ways with Gor Mahia for Mnyama in 2019, signing a two-year contract in the process. However, things started getting out of hand when the reigning league champions exceeded the number of foreigners in the team.

When did the Kenya international learn of the changes?

"I just read the news on social media platforms since I was in Kenya for holiday," Kahata told Mwanaspoti.

"That I will be playing Caf [Champions League] matches only because Simba had exceeded the foreigner's quota for domestic competition. After returning to Tanzania, I talked to my agent who also engaged the management [but nothing changed]."

Despite being linked with a move to Tanzania heavyweights Azam FC, Goal understands the experienced midfielder is in talks with Al-Merikh of Sudan, among other clubs.

After being released by Mnyama, the 29-year-old is now free to enter into transfer talks with any club and Sudan's side has emerged as one possible destination for the forward as talks have begun.

"Kahata is in talks with not only the club mentioned but with several others," a source close to the player told Goal. "Finding a club is a matter of when not if for Kahata because of his quality.

"He served Gor Mahia exceptionally and went to Simba and did an impressive job and that made his CV glitter. Therefore, when clubs learned he was free, they came and asked for talks."

The Harambee Star joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi just after participating in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and went on to win the Premier League, the Tanzania Cup, and the Community Shield.

The winger fell down the pecking order at the Msimbazi giants, especially with the arrival of Bernard Morrison, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, and Clatous Chama's impressive performances.

Kahata is currently in Kenya as his agent is engaged in finding a suitable club for him ahead of the 2021/22 season.