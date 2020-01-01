Kahata: Harambee Stars midfielder explains why he struggled at Simba SC

The former K'Ogalo winger is a hit at Wekundu wa Msimbazi but has explained why it took time to find his rhythm

Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata has revealed the reasons behind his slow start in the Mainland League.

The international was awarded the December Player of the Month Award after helping his team win all the three games played, scoring two goals in the process. The creative player admits it was not easy after joining Wekundu wa Msimbazi from in July 2019.

"Initially, it was not easy for me and to be honest I really struggled badly," Kahata told Goal on Tuesday.

"The weather and climate change was the hardest part, and change of culture as well. However, I am grateful, I have adapted and my football is improving now. My teammates made it easy for me, they helped me settle and have immensely contributed to my current form."

The forward has set his sight on the Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar hoping his team can go all the way to winning it.

"This is a tournament and teams come here prepared, it will be tough but we will do our best to win it. It all goes down to playing as a unit, once we do that, then I believe we will win it," Kahata concluded.

The league champions are pooled in Group B of the competition with Mtibwa Sugar, Chipukizi and Zimamoto while rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) are packed in Group A together with Jamhuri, Mlandege and the defending champions Azam FC.