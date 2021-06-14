Kahata: Azam FC drop interest in former Simba SC star

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have revealed they are not keen to sign the creative midfielder despite showing interest at first

Azam FC have confirmed they have dropped their interest in Kenya midfielder Francis Kahata.

The 29-year-old experienced playmaker is currently a free agent after being released by Mainland Premier League champions Simba SC, who regarded him as surplus to requirements and immediately after he left the Msimbazi giants reports emerged he was a target for the ‘Ice Cream Makers’.

A top official at the Chamazi-based club has told Goal in an exclusive interview that they are not keen to sign the player, who was part of the Wekundu wa Msimbazi squad which reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League where they were eliminated by Kaizer Chiefs.

What has been said?

“We already have a list of players we want to sign and Francis [Kahata] is not part of them,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Monday.

“We don’t want to sign a player who did have a chance to play at Simba in the league, and to make it clear, Kahata was once brought to sign for Azam but the deal fell through because we already other plans because we had already seen the targets we wanted.

“For now it is official we have stopped any plans to sign the player and have allowed him to go get another team, wherever he wants to go but not Azam.”

The former Gor Mahia midfielder left the reigning champions after they opted against extending his contract which is ending at the end of June.

What did Kahata say after Simba exit?

On leaving Simba, Kahata told Goal: “There are many offers that have come my way and I am free to choose where I will be playing.

“However, I will let my agent handle everything and when time is ripe, I will let my fans and supporters know where I will be playing.”

Kahata joined Simba from FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia in the 2019 season and went on to play a vital part for the Tanzanian heavyweights, winning the Community Shield, the Tanzania Cup, and the league title.

Apart from Azam, Goal also understands the creative midfielder is also in talks with Al-Merrikh of Sudan, among other clubs.