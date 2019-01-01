Kagere's brace earns Simba SC long-awaited win over Kagera Sugar

The Rwandan international scored in either half to hand the league defending champions a win over the Sugar Millers

Simba SC have finally managed to beat Kagera Sugar in a Tanzanian match after a 3-0 win on Thursday at Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

Meddie Kagere was the hero for the Dar es Salaam-based outfit as he scored twice while Mohammed Hussein gave them the other goal.

Kagere scored Simba's first goal in the fourth minute before Hussein added the second in the 37th minute.

Kagere successfully converted a 79th-minute penalty that all but secured the visitors a win which had proved elusive recently in the north-west.

Simba have now got a maiden clean sheet as they seek to defend their league title in the mainland competition.

The win means Patrick Aussems and his charges have harvested maximum points from their league games since getting knocked out of the Caf by UD Songo.

Kagera Sugar had beaten Simba in their last three league matches but the result did not deter the Wekundu wa Msimbazi from bagging the title last season.

Meanwhile, at Samora Stadium, Lipuli FC drew 2-2 with visiting Mbeya City.

Lipuli struck their first goal in the 15th minute through Issa Rashid Ngoa while Mbeya City earned the equalizing goal two minutes after the resumption of the second half via George Chota's effort.

Paul Nonga helped Lipuli regain their lead in the 77th minute but they only managed to remain at the steering wheel for nine minutes before Mbeya City struck to equalize again.

Ibrahim Mwakamole was the visitors' second scorer.

This is Lipuli's first draw of the season after winning the previous two encounters against Mtibwa Sugar and JKT .

On the other hand, Mbeya City have now drawn in three matches in the 2019/20 season. Lipuli will face Simba SC in Dar es Salaam in their next match slated for October 31.