Kagere strikes as Simba SC end Azam FC's unbeaten run

The Rwandan international managed to get his goal in the early part of the second half as his side ended their rivals' unbeaten run

Simba SC have ended Azam FC's unbeaten run in the Vodacom (VPL) after a 1-0 win on Wednesday at National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Meddie Kagere scored the all-important goal for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi as they kept a 100% season start, while Azam suffered their first loss of the campaign.

After a goalless first-half, Kagere headed past Azam's goalkeeper Mwadini Ally in the 49th minute, when he rose high enough to meet Francis Kahata's accurate cross into the area.

The match was tipped as Simba's first real test in the season. They have now scored 11 goals so far and have conceded just two as they race to defend their league title.

Azam have scored five goals and conceded two as well.

Meanwhile, Ndanda SC managed to share the spoils with Lipuli FC at their turf after a 1-1 draw. Kigi Makasi scored for Ndanda in the 74th minute to help his side cancel an earlier set-back after Paul Nonga had put Lipuli in front in the 42nd minute.

Polisi got a vital victory at home over Mwadui FC with Baraka Majogoro scoring the only goal.

Mtibwa Sugar fell to a 1-0 loss to Namungo FC as Bigirimana Blaise struck in the 39th minute and the hosts clinched all the points on offer.

Alliance FC were victors at home as they downed Ruvu Shooting 1-0 courtesy of a 19th-minute strike by Israel Peter.

Finally, Tanzania Prisons and Biashara United shot blanks in their respective matches with Coastal Union and Singida United.

The result means Simba will keep their position at the summit of the 20-team log with 15 points while Namungo are second with 13 points.