Kagere: Simba SC striker named best TPL player in August

The former Gor Mahia striker has been named the best player for the month of August after notching a double in their league opener

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has scooped the (TPL) Award for best player August.

The Rwandese striker was in impressive form against JKT Tanzania during their opening match of the Mainland league, where the defending champions won 3-1 at Uhuru Stadium on August 28.

The former striker scored a brace and Miraji Athuman netted the third from a Kagere assist as Simba started their quest to defend the league title on a high note.

Kagere won the August award after beating Lukas Kikoti of Namungo FC and Seif Karie of Lipuli FC – who were also shortlisted for the award.

Meanwhile, Ruvu Shooting coach Salum Mayanga was named the best coach for August.

Mayanga won the award after guiding his charges to beat giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) 1-0 in the season opener.

The other coaches who were shortlisted for the award include Mecky Mexime of Kagere Sugar and Hitimana Thiery of Namungo FC.

Simba will continue with their hunt for points in the league when they entertain Mtibwa Sugar on Friday.

Article continues below

The match was initially set for next Tuesday but the TPL moved to make changes to the fixture to accommodate the Taifa Stars' preparations for their Chan qualifying match against Sudan.

Simba are likely to face Mtibwa without their lead striker John Bocco, who is out injured, while Kagere could also miss the match having arrived late from Rwanda, where he featured for the national team against Seychelles in a World Cup qualifying match.