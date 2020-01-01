Kagere: Simba SC star has no problem to be replaced with performing signings

The 33-year-old has no problem dropping to the bench if new arrivals are better

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has no problem being relegated to the bench by new arrivals as long as the team keeps performing.

The Rwandan has had an impact for the 20-time Mainland League champions since joining them from . With Wekundu wa Msimbazi set for continental assignment next season, signings are expected and the forward has explained what he is expecting.

"The players Simba need are those who can strengthen the team further and help strengthen departments where we have been weak this season," Kagere is quoted by Mwanspoti.

More teams

"I want quality players who can improve the team; players who can help us win. It does not matter whether I will be on the bench as long as the team is getting the results we need consistently.

"Like this season, we signed performers and some players have struggled to get into the first eleven despite being good. It is the same thing I want to see again."

The 33-year-old remains confident of having a better squad but refused to mention the names of players he would love to play alongside in the team.

Article continues below

"I will not mention names of players we need, but the most important thing is that they have to fight for the team and have a never die attitude," Kagere added.

"I believe we will have a good team which will once again get positive results consistently."

Kagere scored 23 league goals for Simba last season, and this time around he has already scored 19 for the team.