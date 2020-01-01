Kagere sets record with Simba SC after penalty against KMC

The former K’Ogalo star set a new mark in the Mainland Premier League after scoring from the penalty spot on Wednesday

Rwanda striker Meddie Kagere has reached a new landmark at Simba SC after notching 50 goals since joining the Mainland champions.

The 34-year-old striker reached the mark on Wednesday as the Wekundu wa Msimbazi laboured to a 1-0 win against KMC in a league match played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Kagere, who came on as a second-half substitute, stepped up to convert from the penalty spot in the 77th minute after a KMC defender was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

The former forward took the honours to send keeper Juma Kaseja the wrong way to reach 50 goals since joining the club and also hand them a vital win in their push to retain the title.

Kagere joined Simba from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia in 2018 and has already won two golden boot awards, the 2018-19 season and the 2019-20 season. In the first season, he notched 23 goals, while in the second he managed 22 goals.

So far this season, Kagere has managed to find the back of the net five times, reaching a total of 50 goals.

Speaking to reporters after the KMC match, Kagere admitted he was happy to have reached 50 goals and said he can only thank his teammates for helping him to achieve the fete.

“I thank God because I was not even aware I have already scored 50 goals in a Simba shirt,” Kagere told reporters. “I cannot achieve such a great fete on my own and that is the reason I want to thank my teammates for always being there for me.

“We are playing as a team at Simba and we want the motto because our vision for this season is to retain the league title and go far in the Caf .”

According to the available statistics, out of the 50 goals, Kagere has managed 28 from his right leg, four from his left foot and 14 are headed goals.

Kagere will now hope his fine form will continue as Simba leaves for Zimbabwe on Friday to take on in the second round of the Champions League.

Simba eliminated Nigerian side Plateau United on a 1-0 aggregate scoreline while Platinum made it to the next round on a 4-1 aggregate win after eliminating Costa De Sol of Mozambique.

The first leg of the Simba vs Platinum game will be played on December 22 or 23 in Zimbabwe with the return leg planned for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on January 5 or 6, 2021.