Kagere scores as Simba SC smash Mbeya City to return to winning ways

The Rwandan striker stepped up to convert from the penalty spot as the champions roared to a convincing win to keep top spot

Simba SC roared back to winning ways after hammering Mbeya City 4-0 in a Tanzanian Mainland match in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The Tanzanian champions were looking to bounce to winning having lost to promoted side Mwadui FC by a solitary goal last weekend. The shock defeat saw Simba lose their unbeaten run this season but they remained on top of the league table.

Against Mbeya, Simba were a wounded side but took a deserved lead in the 8th minute when lead striker Meddie Kagere scored from the penalty spot. Clatous Chama then made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute to help the champions go into the half-time break with a clear advantage.

Sharaf Shiboub then grabbed the third goal for Simba in the 78th minute before Deo Kanda powered home the fourth in the 83rd minute.

Simba, since exiting the Caf , have registered wins against JKT , Mtibwa FC, Kagera Sugar, Biashara United, Azam FC and Singida United in domestic competition.

78': Sharaf Shiboub anatuinua Wanasimba kwa kutufungia goli la tatu. #VPL #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/4ceRjbrSXE — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) November 3, 2019

Their defeat to Mwadui FC means they have conceded just two goals thus far.

Last season, Simba won both matches against Mbeya City, where they romped to a 2-0 home victory before winning away 2-1.

Mbeya drew 0-0 in their last league match against Alliance FC and are 16th on the log.