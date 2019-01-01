Kagere reveals motivation behind his Simba SC consistency

The 33-year-old states his hunger to be successful every season pushes him to perform better for club and country

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere says his hunger to do better pushes him to improve his game every season.

The Rwandan striker helped the Mainland League champions to win the league last season with his 23 goals, as well as reaching the quarter-finals of the Caf .

"I have set a personal target of doing better every season, and it is the reason why I keep on shining," Kagere told Mwanaspoti.

"My main aim is to score in every game, I push myself to the limit and if I do not manage to get a goal, creating an assist will be enough. Sometimes it is tough though because most defenders concentrate on me, they try to limit me from playing and it becomes harder for me to be effective in every match."

The striker has also admitted fatigue gets the better of him and it affects his display on the pitch.

"Sometimes I play for the entire 90 minutes for both club and country, and I wear out. Fatigue crips in and I cannot perform at my best, it is the reason why I have struggled of late but soon I will get back to my best," Kagere concluded.

Simba SC are currently top of the league having accumulated 25 points from 10 games.