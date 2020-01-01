Kagere or Chama? Yanga SC vice-chairman Omary reveals who is more dangerous

The official picks the Zambian over the Rwandan international as the player who has troubled the WanaNchi team regularly

One of Yanga SC's official has revealed Meddie Kagere is not always a dangerous man whenever they play against Simba SC.

Kagere has been a lethal striker for Simba since he joined them from in 2018 but Shaban Omary, Yanga's Dar es Salaam branch vice-chairman, claims Clatous Chama is the Simba player who has been troubling them the most.

The two arch-rivals drew 2-2 in their first meeting in the ongoing season with Kagere and Deo Kanda scoring for Simba. Balama Mapinduzi and an own goal by Mohamed Hussein helped Yanga get the draw.

"[Clatous] Chama is the sharpest thorn for Yanga whenever we play against Simba. Firstly, he is tactically gifted and is also a very clever player while on the pitch,” Omary told Mwanaspoti.

“Fans will always want to look and see the most dangerous star in any team and in most cases the most feared person is the one who scores regularly. They fail to analyse the whole team and see who did what during matches.”

Omary further said the Rwandan international will always be more dangerous when he plays alongside his club captain John Bocco.

“[Meddie] Kagere will be very dangerous whenever he is partnered with [John] Bocco but when he plays without him, Kagere tends to disappear in matches,” he stated.

Article continues below

The official likened the Zambian international to former Simba striker Zamoyoni Mgella who he says, despite not getting onto the scoresheet in most occasions, made a vital contribution to his team then.

“I can relate Chama to [Zamoyoni] Mgella who, even though he did not regularly score against Yanga, always asked serious questions of our defence," concluded Omary.

Yanga will be in action against Singida United and Azam FC on January 15 and 18, while Simba will face Alliance FC on January 19 in their next league assignments.