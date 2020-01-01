Kagere, Mugalu among key players set to miss Simba SC vs Coastal Union clash

The Belgian tactician reveals some of the players who will not be ready to play for the giants on return from international duty

Simba SC have suffered a huge blow in their pursuit to retain the Mainland after it emerged four key players have been ruled out of the match against Coastal Union on Saturday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi coach Sven Vandenbroeck has confirmed to Goal Rwanda striker Meddie Kagere, Luis Miquissone, Jonas Mkude, and Chris Mugalu – will not be ready to play in the away fixture set for Arusha.

“We don’t have our four key players with us, Kagere, Miquissone, Mkude, and Mugalu, will all not play against Coastal Union,” Vandenbroeck confirmed to Goal.

More teams

However, the Belgian tactician has confirmed the return of midfielder Bernard Morrison, who has missed the last three league matches, including the Kariakoo Derby against rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC), due to the suspension from Football Federation (TFF).

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The Ghanaian midfielder Morrison was suspended and fined Tsh500, 000 after he allegedly fought a Ruvu Shooting player in a match Simba went on to lose 1-0.

The midfielder, who signed for Simba from Yanga, also missed matches against Mwadui FC and Kagera Sugar.

Morrison has now been named in the squad which left for Arusha on Thursday in readiness for Saturday's match, with coach Sven Vandenbroeck hinting at giving him a starting role in the away match.

“It is every coach’s happiness to have your full squad available and I am happy to have Morrison back for the match against Coastal Union,” Vandenbroeck told reporters in Dar es Salaam before the team left for Arusha.

“I don’t know if he will start but I have him in the squad and we have forgotten about the past now, he is in the squad, and who knows, maybe he can start for us.”

Article continues below

However, one player who will miss the clash against Coastal Union is winger Garson Fraga, who is still nursing a knee injury sustained during their league match against Biashara United.

Simba are now third on the 18-team league table after accumulating 20 points from 10 matches, while Azam FC are topping the log on 25 points while Yanga are second on 24 points.

While Simba will be battling against Coastal Union, Azam will face KMC at Uhuru Stadium also on Saturday while Yanga will come up against Namungo at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.