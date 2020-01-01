Kagere keen to stay at Simba SC despite warming the bench

The former Gor Mahia striker says he does not want to leave the Mainland champions this transfer window

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has revealed he does not have plans to quit the team this transfer window despite lacking playing time.

The Rwandan striker had struggled to nail down a starting role with the side since the arrival of coach Sven Vandenbroeck and has been mostly preferred to come in the second half, with captain John Bocco leading the front line.

A week ago, after Simba beat Namungo FC 2-0 to win the Community Shield, reports emerged that Kagere had fought with Vandenbroeck because he was not getting playing time, but the club and the two denied the claims.

More teams

Kagere has now come out to confirm that he does not have any plans to leave the Wekundu wa Msimbazi and will only wait for the time the coach will give him time to play.

“I am very okay, I don’t have any problem, I working hard every day in training to make sure the coach gives me the chance, you can only get into a starting eleven if you train well and that is what I am working on every day,” Kagere is quoted by MwanaSpoti.

“I am working very hard, I don’t have any problem with anyone, I know one day I will regain my position, I will keep fighting hard.”

On whether he was about to leave Simba, Kagere said: “I have a contract with Simba, I love Simba more than anything else now, I insist I am working very hard to make sure that I regain my fitness for the coach to give me playing time.”

In his first full season at Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the 2018/19 season, after joining from Kenyan ( ) champions , the attacker managed to score 23 goals, one goal fewer than his tally in the 2019/20 season.

Article continues below

With the arrival of Chris Mugalu, from Zambian outfit Lusaka Dynamos, there is stiff competition for a starting berth.

Simba started the season with a 2-1 win against promoted side Ihefu FC, but they did not win easily as they were forced to fight until the end to bag maximum points.

Goals from John Bocco and Muzamiru Yassin in the first half, were enough for the champions though Ihefu proved a tough side in the second period and even scored a goal which was ruled out for offside.