Kagere plays down 'feud' with Simba SC captain Bocco

The Rwandan forward has come out to clarify he has never had a fight with the Taifa Stars captain as is being claimed

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has come out to state he does not have any feud with club captain John Bocco.

Kagere and Bocco were part of the Simba squad that emerged with a 2-0 win over Polisi on Wednesday, and reports emerged they had an altercation during the celebration of the team’s second goal.

However, on Thursday, Bocco was the first to dismiss reports there is bad blood between him and Kagere and hit out at unnamed individuals who he claimed are just coming up with stories that are entirely misleading about his relationship with the strike partner.

Kagere has also taken to his Instagram page to deny he has a feud with the Taifa Stars striker.

Kagere wrote: “I would like to be honest about this matter involving me and my captain John Bocco, with great respect I can say I have never had any problem with Bocco or any Simba player.

“I would prefer us fighting our enemies than each other. I really appreciate your concern and hope you understand, thank you.”

On his part, Bocco said: “I have no problem with [Meddie] Kagere at all. We are very okay,” Bocco said in an Instagram post. “What people have been saying is just about what they feel and that is how they go about trying to get news.

“That is how they end up making up news that does not have either the head or the legs. I have no problem with Kagere and he has no problem with me. We do not have any issue within our team at all.”

When the season began there was speculation Kagere and Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck were not seeing eye to eye but the club’s spokesperson Haji Manara denied such rumours and insisted the Rwandan, alongside Clatous Chama, who had been linked with Yanga SC, were not going to leave the club.

“A lot has been discussed regarding the situation of Kagere and Chama at Simba,” Manara said in an earlier interview.

“The good thing is that the two players have shown a keen interest to continue playing for Simba, they want to stay and we are ready to keep them, we want them to stay beyond the coming two seasons.”

Manara continued: “We want to have a good squad, we want to keep our squad intact and we don’t want to lose our key players, so I want to assure our fans that no player will leave the club unless the club wants the player to leave.”

Chama, Kagere, and Bocco have been key players for Wekundu wa Msimbazi as they have dominated the local scene in the last three seasons and are expected to play huge roles in the ongoing campaign.