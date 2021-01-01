Kagere: I am good striker despite warming bench at Simba SC

The Rwandan forward claims he is patiently waiting for his time to come to prove his worth to the Msimbazi giants in the league

Rwanda striker Meddie Kagere has stated he is still a top striker despite warming the bench at Mainland Premier League champions Simba SC.

The 34-year-old forward, who signed for the Msimbazi giants from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia in the 2018 season, started warming the bench under Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck, who later left the club to join FAR Rabat in Morocco.

And immediately new coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa came in, Kagere started to play but he did so in a few matches before he was once again dropped to the bench.

Kagere who holds the record of being the top scorer in the Mainland league for two consecutive seasons 2018-19 and 2019-20, has now claimed his stay on the bench does not put pressure on him as he believes he is still a good striker with quality standards but every coach has his own choice.

"I have not dropped the level of my play, I am as I was when I was in the first team, I continue to train as usual, because I know even if I am given a chance I have to show the ability to score and help the team,” Kagere said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“You know every coach has his own players he wants to use according to the match and that’s what I encounter with the coach preferring to start someone ahead of me.”

Kagere has, however, claimed despite being put on the bench, he has not given up on his quest to play for the team adding whatever minutes the coach will give him, he is ready to deliver.

“I always believe in strength training and I usually do it if I have not played in a competitive match and it helps me to be at level with the players, who have been given a chance and played for 90 minutes,” Kagere continued.

Article continues below

“I don’t feel the coach is looking down upon me, hence the reason I am warming the bench…no, that is not the case, I have to continue training hard until my time to play comes again. I don't want to see my football career go down easily, so I will remain positive until my time to play comes.

“If you look at it despite playing a few matches I am still at the top of scoring goals in the league this season and I still have a chance to add some goals, so I need to play a few matches and I am confident I will be given a chance very soon.”

Kagere is currently tied with captain John Bocco as Simba’s top scorers in the top-tier with nine goals each.