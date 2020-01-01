Kagere helps Simba SC earn redemption after 8-0 win over Singida United

The champions, though still clear leaders at the VPL table, had to react after losing to long-time rivals Wananchi on Sunday

Simba SC have bounced back emphatically from their loss to Yanga SC on Sunday with an 8-0 win against Singida United in Dar es Salaam.

In-form Meddie Kagere scored four of the eight goals as Simba gained their 71st point of the season. Deo Kanda scored a brace while John Bocco and Sharaaf Shiboub scored a goal each.

The Rwandan international took just two minutes on the pitch to get his name on the scoresheet before Kanda added the second for the Vodacom (VPL) champions in the 13th minute.

The Congolese footballer earned his brace in the 19th minute as Singida United struggled to cope with the intensity of the game and Simba's relentless attacks.

Bocco, the Wekundu wa Msimbazi skipper, got his goal at the National Stadium a minute after Kanda's strike.

Kagere returned to the scoresheet with Simba's fourth goal in the 26th minute as the hosts ran riot in front of the fans who turned up in numbers to cheer their team on.

Three minutes before the half-time break, Kagere again struck to ensure Simba would go back into the tunnel for a breather with a 6-0 lead.

The former striker registered his fourth goal in the 71st minute just after Shiboub had stretched the lead on the hour mark.

The second half saw Singida United look firmer at the back but it was not enough to deny Simba from recording what is the biggest scoreline in VPL this season.

It was a perfect response from Simba after losing 1-0 to arch-rivals Yanga SC in a Kariakoo Derby encounter on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Prisons earned a 1-0 home win against Alliance FC.

Ismail Aziz scored the only goal of the tie in the 80th minute to help Prisons close in on Kagera Sugar on the log. Prisons, after 27 matches so far, have 37 points, one fewer than the 10th-placed Sugar Millers.

Finally, Polisi Tanzania and Mtibwa Sugar fought to a goalless draw in the third VPL tie played on Wednesday.