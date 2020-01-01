Kagera Sugar striker Mhilu reveals initial anger at Yanga SC

The forward was promoted to the first team two years ago but never managed to get regular starts until his loan move to Ndanda FC

Kagera Sugar striker Yusuf Mhilu has explained why he was angry when he left Yanga SC on loan at the end of the 2018/19 Vodacom (VPL) season.

Mhilu was promoted to Yanga's first team in 2017 but he did not manage to get regular playing time as he says the team had better strikers than him then before he was shipped out.

“It is not wrong for any player to leave Yanga, Simba SC or Azam FC and join lower clubs but it is seen as a missed opportunity for such a player to participate in international tournaments,” Mhilu told Mwanaspoti.

“The three are teams which always get chances to play against international opponents and it is also the opportunity for players to showcase their abilities on a bigger stage.”

Azam, Simba and Yanga have continually represented in both the Caf and the Confederation Cup tournaments over recent seasons.

Mhilu also explained exactly why his loan move from Yanga to Ndanda FC was never something he enjoyed.

“I was promoted to the first team when Yanga were boasting of some lethal and experienced strikers and it was hard for me to stamp authority on the first team,” he revealed.

“That is why they had to loan me to Ndanda and I had to fight and see I join a team that was participating in the top-flight.

“Fortunately, I joined Kagera Sugar thereafter.”

Although the move was not popular with him before Mhilu has grown to appreciate it so far.

“I was angry when Yanga sent me on loan but it is the same anger which has built, given me the courage and the desire to perform even better,” he concluded.

“I will fight to show the world I am one of the few players with the ability to compete. I believe if I had remained at Yanga maybe I would not have gone the miles I have.”

Mhilu has been a key figure for the Sugar Millers since his arrival at the Bukoba-based side.