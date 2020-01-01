Kagera Sugar punished Yanga SC mistakes to score huge win – Mexime

The Sugar Millers coach lauds his players after a solid display helped them pick up a vital win in the league

Kagera Sugar coach Mecky Mexime has explained why his side roared to a 3-0 win against Young Africans (Yanga SC) in a Mainland match on Wednesday.

Yusuf Mhilu gave Kagera the first-half lead and substitutes Ally Ramadhan and Peter Mwalyanzi scored a goal apiece in the second half at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, as the Kagera lads posted their first victory over Yanga in six years.

Speaking after the match, Maxime has revealed how his players executed the vital win.

“In football, when you make mistakes, your opponents simply use well those mistakes to punish you and that is what we did to them [Yanga],” Mexime is quoted by Daily News.

“After losing our previous two games, people thought we were going to lose again but the game of football is played in open ground and everyone has seen how the match unfolded.

“I want to thank my players because they executed the game well, followed my instructions and kept pressing, we knew the game was over when we scored the second goal.”

His striker, Yusuf Mhilu, who scored a spectacular first goal for his side after an assist from Yanga veteran defender Kelvin Yondani, said he wants to be among the golden boot contender this season.

“I think an early goal we scored disorganised them and gave us the energy to press hard in search of extra goals. Yanga is an experienced team with quality players but we showed them that we can even stage a good match,” he said.

The last time Kagera Sugar beat Yanga in a league match was in the 2014/15 season, which they won 1-0 at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

And, Wednesday’s victory was the fourth for Kagera Sugar against Yanga, since they were promoted to the top-flight and after 21 league games played between the two sides, Yanga have won 17 times.