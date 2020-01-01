Kagera Sugar missing their winning spirit - Maxime

KMC Habib Kondo disappointed their opponents who stated they employed old tactics of wasting time and that they play for 60 minutes only

Kagera Sugar head coach Mecky Maxime has revealed the team is missing their winning spirit despite defeating league leaders KMC FC by a solitary goal scored by Yusuf Mhilu.

The Kaitaba-based side came into the match without scoring and without a win in their previous three games, with the only thing achieved being one point. It was the opposite for the Kinondoni-charges who were riding high in confidence after reaping maximum points from their opening three games.

"Yes we have won, it was a good game for my players and we are all happy about it," Maxime told reporters at Kaitaba Stadium.

"But one observation I have made is that the team is lacking the winning spirit. It is not about the players because we have the best. However, when you lose the winning touch for some time, you tend to lose your confidence as well."

The former Taifa Stars defender also lauded the opponents for their display despite the defeat.

"KMC came stronger considering the fact that they had already won their initial games," Maxime added.

"They played well, gave us a run for our money but we won it. It is not because [KMC] played badly, but we capitalized on the chances we created."

KMC coach Habib Kondo was, however, a disappointed man owing to what he terms as embarrassing incidents.

"When [Kagera] scored, the balls disappeared and we remained with only one and when it went out, we had to wait for up to almost a minute for it to be returned for the game to continue," said the tactician.

"Then we had their goalkeeper who fell about eight times without someone touching him. It was a way of wasting time but he was not even cautioned.

"It is embarrassing because when we came on the pitch, we wanted to know our tactical prowess and help the players play on the pitch. But I am disappointed we played about 60 minutes out of the possible 90 owing to orthodox ways of wasting time."

The coach has now urged the league administrators to chip in and punish the team.

"Acts like these should not go unpunished," Kondo continued, "the Board (TPLB) should investigate and act. Our game cannot grow with these kinds of things."