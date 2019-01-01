Kagera Sugar know how to deal with Simba SC – Maxime

The coach of the Bukoba-based club insists they will beat the Tanzanian champions when they meet on Thursday

Kagera Sugar coach Mecky Maxime has vowed to beat Simba SC when the two sides meet in a top Mainland match on Thursday.

Last season, the Bukoba-based side beat Simba twice, 2-1 at home and then 1-0 away and coach Maxime has boasted they have what it takes to repeat the same feat again this season.

“My players are in top form. We are well prepared to play Simba,” Maxime is quoted by Daily News.

“Football fans should turn up in thousands to cheer our team. We promise them to see a well-balanced match.”

“We don’t need to fear them, we have beaten them before and they should be ready to lose again. We will not give them space to play football, we know how to deal with them and I am sure we will carry the day."

Kagera Sugar dislodged Simba at the summit of the league after beating Mbao FC at the CCM Stadium in Mwanza over the weekend. Midfielder Awesu Awesu netted the solitary goal in the 38th minute to hand head coach Maxime, a third straight victory away.

In their opening match of the season, Kagera Sugar beat Mara’s Biashara United 2-0 at the Karume Stadium in Musoma before registering a 2-1 win over hosts Alliance FC of Mwanza at Nyamagana Stadium.

The victory saw Kagera Sugar leapfrogging defending champions Simba to the top of the 20-team pile. Kagera Sugar players arrived in Bukoba on Monday from Mwanza and have been training hard at Kaitaba Stadium.

Simba, on the other hand, were expected to arrive in Bukoba later on Wednesday.