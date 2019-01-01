Kagera Sugar dislodge Simba SC from league summit

The Mainland champions have lost their top spot in the table after the Sugar Millers cruised to a 2-1 win on Friday

Kagera Sugar have displaced Simba SC from the summit of the Mainland Tanzanian following a 2-1 win over Lipuli FC in a match played at Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba on Friday.

The hard-fought win saw Kagera, who have now posted 23 points from 11 matches, going above Simba who have now dropped to second spot on 22 points from nine matches.

However, Simba may regain their driver’s seat if they beat Ruvu Shooting at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Young Africans (Yanga SC) maintained their slow climb to the top of the table after a 3-2 win over JKT in a five-goal thriller at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

Patrick Sibomana put Yanga ahead in the early opening exchanges but JKT Tanzania pulled level almost immediately through Adam Adam.

In what happened to be an open first 45 minutes, Yanga regained the lead, when Juma Balinya powered home midway in the first half before David Molinga extended the lead but Daniel Lyanga reduced the margin for JKT Tanzania just before the break.

Following the results, Yanga moved 13th on the log with 13 points from six matches.

Elsewhere, Tanzania Prisons maintained their unbeaten run after they battled to a 1-1 goal with Mwadui FC at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya, while at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara, host Ndanda FC lost 2-0 to Polisi Tanzania.

Namungo FC lost their first match at their home ground - Kassim Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi after suffering a 3-1 loss to Coastal Union, while Alliance FC added woes to KMC following their 2-1 victory at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza.

Despite the defeat, Lipuli remained in the third slot on 18 points from 11 matches, while Tanzania Prisons settled on fourth spot with 17 points from 11 outings.

Namungo dropped from fifth position to seventh on 16 points from 11 matches. Alliance are settled on fifth after going up by four positions on 17 points from 11 matches.