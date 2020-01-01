Kagera Sugar and Mbeya City FC drop down after midweek ties

Six matches were played in the Mainland league and results saw five teams surrender their previous positions to go down

A total of 13 goals were scored in the Vodacom (VPL) matches during the mid-week clashes played at various venues.

Namungo FC moved up to sixth position following their 3-2 win over Mbeya City. The hosts took the lead in the 30th minute through Idd Gamba's effort before Reliants Lusajo equalized for Namungo FC just two minutes later.

Lusajo struck his brace in the seventh minute of added time in the first half before Blaise scored the third for the visitors in the 55th minute.

Gamba was on target again in the 80th minute but his brace was not enough to help his side avoid going down at home.

Mbeya City dropped to position 18 with 10 points from 16 matches as a result.

Polisi and Biashara United fought to a 1-1 draw in their respective league clash. Sixtus Sabilo scored a penalty for Polisi Tanzania five minutes into the second half before the visitors claimed their equalizer through Jerome Lambere in the 78th minute.

Alliance FC dropped to position 13 as a result of a 1-0 loss to JKT Tanzania at home. Edson Katanga scored the vital away goal for JKT Tanzania in the 16th minute which will now see them move to position seven with 25 points.

Coastal Union were victors in their showdown against Kagera Sugar as Ayoub Lyanga's goal in the 77th minute forced Kagera Sugar to move down to position eight.

Meanwhile, Mwadui FC and Ruvu Shooting drew 1-1. Enock Mkanga had put the hosts ahead in the 54th minute but a late goal by Emmanuel Martine ensured Ruvu Shooting went back home with at least a point.

Finally, a 1-1 draw was also registered from the KMC FC versus Lipuli FC encounter in Kinondoni. Jean Baptiste's goal on the half-hour for KMC was cancelled out by Kenneth Masumbuko's 62nd-minute strike.

Simba SC continue to top the league standings with 35 points, six more than second-placed Coastal Union. Yanga SC have 10 points fewer than their archrivals Simba but they have played two fewer games.