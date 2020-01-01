Kada: Azam FC is the main path for my growth to play in Europe

The latest signing explains his targets with the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ as the club continues to beef up the squad for the new season

New Azam FC player Ismail Aziz Kada has revealed the reason he ended up signing for the club ahead of the new season.

The attacking midfielder arrived at the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ from Polisi on Monday after penning a two-year deal.

“I am very happy to have signed for Azam, every players’ dream is to play for such a great club, I have always wanted to play for them like all the players out there and I am happy I have finally arrived here,” Kada told reporters after sealing the move.

“I want to use this chance to play for the great club in the country as a stepping stone to great heights, it is every player’s dream to play in Europe or to be precise play for a club in a foreign country, and that is my dream, it is something I want to achieve here at Azam.

“I want to come here and make sure we play in the Caf competitions, I came here to play where the agents can see me, and we can only achieve that if we play as a team, I know Azam are building a good squad, and it is the one which will give us the ticket to Caf competition next season.”

Kada continued: “My dream still remains to play outside the country and Azam is a big team to take me there, I also want to play for the national team Taifa Stars and Azam have a good platform to help me achieve my dreams.

“I want to show my potential, I want to make sure I make sure the fans are happy, so many teams wanted me but I settled to come here, I wanted to play for them, my dream is to play hard, I am a hard worker, I will do my best, I will make sure that I don’t disappoint the fans.”

The Chamazi-based side have been strengthening for the new season and are aiming at improving every department. It is for this reason the team is moving fast to make signings that will help the technical bench achieve their objectives next season.

Aziz is the fourth player to be signed by the 2014 Tanzania Mainland League champions. Others who have joined Azam are Awesu Awesu from Kagera Sugar, Ally Niyonzima from Rwandan side Rayon Sports, and Ayoub Lyanga.