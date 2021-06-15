Kabangu: Motema Pembe forward believes Simba SC will sign him

The attacker is keen on being part of Wekundu wa Msimbazi for the forthcoming campaign

Democratic Republic of Congo forward Kadima Kabangu has revealed he will be joining the East African heavyweights Simba SC in the forthcoming transfer window.

The 21-time-league Tanzania Mainland League champions have struggled to find an effective attacker to combine with their captain John Raphael Bocco or to step in and consistently deliver for Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

The Leopard has further revealed coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has insisted he is part of his plans for the new campaign.

"I have already spoken to Simba about joining them and we have agreed," Kabangu told Championi.

"What I am just waiting for is for them to finish the league matches as well as the Tanzania Cup matches then I will complete my move which will enable me to travel to Tanzania.

"Coach Gomes [Da Rosa] has confirmed to me that I am in his plans for the new season. I am ready to join them and I am waiting for them to just complete the deal."

The 27-year-old has played for Saint-Eloi Lupopo and Motema Pembe, Budapest Honved, Shirak of Armenia as well as Moroccan side Maghreb de Fes.

Meanwhile, former Kagera Sugar left-back David Luhende has "welcomed" Wekundu wa Msimbazi to table an offer for him since he is ready to join them.

The defender is a free agent after his contract with the Sugar Millers expired, and he decided against extending it.

However, if Wekundu wa Msimbazi do not table an offer for him, the experienced defender has revealed he will be looking elsewhere for another deal.

"I am welcoming Simba to table their offer if they are interested in my services," Luhende told the same portal.

"They can come in and we negotiate because I believe I can play very well at Simba. It is all about getting a good contract and we negotiate. But we have to reach an agreement.

"However, if Simba cannot come, then I will not mind playing for any other team since football is my life. All I want is a team that we can have an agreement with and play."

Simba are on the verge of winning their fourth league title in a row.