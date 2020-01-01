Kabamba: Yanga SC winger promise better show when league resumes

The Zambian player reveals why he had difficulties to showcase his talent and vows to make improve when the league resumes

Young Africans (Yanga SC) Yanga winger Erick Kabamba has vowed to deliver his best performances yet for the club when the Mainland resumes.

The Tanzanian top-flight is currently suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic but Kabamba says joining the squad in the middle of the season from Zambia's Buildcon FC contributed to him underperforming in the league, something he is keen to address.

“In most cases, when you join the squad midway into the season, it takes some time to adapt the playing style and be able to convince the coach to use you in the games,” Kabamba is quoted by Daily News.

“I want to prove how good I am when the league resumes and to perform better than ever before."

Kabamba also spoke of how he is involving himself in various training programmes to remain in good shape before the contest restarts.

Yanga remain third on the 20-team league table with 51 points, three points adrift of second-placed Azam FC and 20 points behind leaders Simba SC, who are on target to win the title for the third time in a row.

Yanga posted a 1-1 draw against Namungo FC in their last match at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi before the league was suspended as one of the precautions to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.