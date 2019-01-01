Juventus want Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri

The Brazilian left-back only arrived in London in 2018, but could be on the verge of a return to Italy

Juventus have made contact with Chelsea over the availability of Emerson Palmieri, Goal can confirm, with the Italian side keen to land their man in the January transfer window.

It is understood that the Serie A champions are eager to buy the player outright, with left-wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola ready to be loaned out to Bologna to make room for the Brazilian.

The 24-year-old has featured sparingly for the Blues since his arrival from Roma in January of 2018, taking in only 7 league Premier League appearances as Marcos Alonso continues to be preferred at the left side of defence.

With that in mind, Palmieri's agent spoke recently of interest from other clubs, though at that time did not reveal the parties responsible.

“I think all the top European clubs would like to have a player like Emerson Palmieri in their squad,” Fernando Garcia said.

“There has been some interest, although nothing formal, so there is nothing to report now.

“I cannot talk about the clubs who approached us.”

Negotiations between the sides have made busier an already chaotic January at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea looking to offload Alvaro Morata on loan and bring in a replacement striker, potentially in the shape of AC Milan's Gonzalo Higuain.

Morata had been offered to Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, with the former having recently pulled out of the race citing financial reasons.

Atletico remain in the frame to land the former Real Madrid striker, however, and continue to hold talks over the transfer of a proven performer admired by both Diego Simeone and club CEO Gil Marin.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich retain an interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi, for whom the Bundesliga side have bid £35 million ($45m) and offered the young winger the number 10 shirt at the Allianz Arena.

Maurizio Sarri also wants a replacement for Cesc Fabregas, who joined Monaco earlier in January, with the London side told that it will take £36m ($46m) to prise Leandro Paredes from Zenit.

Another player seemingly destined for Monaco is Michy Batshuayi, whose loan with Valencia has been cut short due to poor performances in the Spanish top flight.