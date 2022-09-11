Juventus vs Salernitana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Juventus against Salernitana on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Juventus will be looking to get back to winning ways, after a midweek disappointment against PSG in the Champions League, when they host Salernitana in Serie A at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday. They have not had the best of starts in the domestic league as they sit seventh on the table with nine points from five matches.

Salernitana have also not been fortunate enough with their form as they have managed to win just one game in five and find themselves three places behind Juventus in the standings. Davide Nicola' side have to put their best foot forward in Turin to at least churn out a point from the fixture.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Juventus vs Salernitana date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Salernitana Date: September 11/12, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 12) Venue: Juventus Stadium, Italy

How to watch Juventus vs Salernitana on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

The clash between Juventus vs Salernitana can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player. BT Sport also has a £25 monthly pass you can check out.

In India, the match will be broadcast on Sports 18 - 1 SD & HD can be live streamed on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports 18 - 1 SD/HD Voot Select

Juventus team news and squad

Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa are long-term absentees. Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny remain doubtful for the clash, although the Argentine has started training with his teammates.

Massimiliano Allegri is expected to make some changes to the starting XI that took the field against PSG. Daniele Rugani could be handed a start in defence, whereas Mattia De Sciglio may start at right back in place of Danilo.

Weston McKennie is being tipped for a start alongside Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic in attack.

Position Players Goalkeepers Szcesny, Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Bremer, Danilo, Sandro, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders Locatelli, McKennie, Cuadrado, Rovella, Kostic, Miretti, Rabiot, Fagioli, Paredes Forwards Vlahovic, Milik, Kean, Jorge, Di Maria, Soule Malvano, Ake

Salernitana team news and squad

Emil Bohinen, Matteo Lovato, Ivan Radovanovic, and club captain Franck Ribery are unavailable for this fixture due to injury.

However, all eyes will be on Boulaye Dia as he has been in sensational form, scoring three goals in five appearances in Serie A. His partnership with loan signing Krysztof Piatek should keep Juve's defence on their toes.