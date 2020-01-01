Juventus-Napoli likely to be postponed after coronavirus chaos, admits FIGC chief

Gennaro Gattuso's side have been prevented from travelling to Turin by local authorities after Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas tested positive

’ huge clash with on Sunday is increasingly likely to be postponed after the fixture was thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic.

Local health authorities have blocked Napoli from travelling to Turin due to a possible Covid-19 outbreak after two players, Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas, tested positive.

A member of the team’s staff has also tested positive, as have two staff members at Juventus.

Despite Gennaro Gattuso’s squad not being allowed to travel, on Saturday, Juventus announced that their team would take to the field regardless.

Juventus Football Club announces that the First Team will take to the field for the Juventus - Napoli match tomorrow at 20:45, as foreseen by the Serie A League calendar. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 3, 2020

A press release from Serie A confirmed: "The Lega Serie A confirms that the Juve-Napoli match, on the third matchday of Serie A TIM, remains scheduled for October 4 at 8.45pm".

Now, though, a leading figure at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) says a postponement is the likely outcome.

Pietro Lo , an FIGC council member, said on Radio Kiss Kiss: "We are moving towards this path. Juventus-Napoli will be postponed to a date to be decided. The rule is clear.”

The potential impact on the Serie A title race is clear, with Napoli one of the regular contenders to dethrone perennial champions Juventus in recent seasons.

Napoli struggled to a seventh-place finish last season but have begun the new campaign in good form, scoring eight goals without reply in their two league games so far.

Napoli beat Juventus on penalties to win the final in June, while each side won their respective home league fixture before coronavirus lockdown last season.

Juve won 4-3 in August 2019 thanks to a stoppage-time Kalidou Koulibaly own-goal after Napoli had come back from three goals down, with Gattuso's side gaining revenge with a 2-1 win in the return fixture.

Away from the pitch, both clubs have been active in the transfer market in the closing days of the summer window.

Napoli have agreed a deal with Chelsea to take midfield outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan after he impressed under Gattuso in a previous spell at .

Juve,meanwhile, have re-signed Italy midfielder Rolando Mandragora in a €10.7million (£10m/$13m) deal from Udinese, though the 23-year-old will remain in Udine on loan.

Defender Daniele Rugani has left the club in order to join Champions League newcomers Rennes on loan.