Juventus move will benefit Ramsey like Real Madrid boosted Bale, says Giggs

The Wales manager is confident the midfielder can hit new heights by moving to Italian giants Juventus at the end of the season

manager Ryan Giggs expects Aaron Ramsey to emulate Gareth Bale and reach a higher level by moving to at the end of the season.

Ramsey is set to end an 11-year stay at and make the switch to the Serie A champions when his contract expires in June. The midfielder has agreed to a four-year contract with the Italian side and will team up with Bale's former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

The transfer will make him one of two Wales stars to play for one of Europe's strongest teams outside of Britain.

Four-time winner Bale has grown into Wales' most decisive player since joining from in 2013, scoring 31 times in 74 caps for his national team.

While Ramsey, 28, has been an influential regular for club and country, Giggs hopes he can replicate Bale's progress and discover his untapped potential by testing himself in .

"You've seen what going abroad has done for Gareth. It will be a great experience for Aaron," Giggs said.

"Look at the facilities Juventus have got, they are a massive club.

"He is going to a great club, the biggest in Italy.

"He is playing well at the moment and [the prospect of leaving Arsenal] has not affected him."

Ramsey has already been tipped to make a big impact at Juve by former Arsenal team-mate Wojciech Szczesny, who believes his stamina will be add a lot to the team.

“He is the guy who runs for the whole 90 minutes. He runs more than any player I’ve played with, 13 kilometres per game with no problem," he said this week.

“In my opinion, he’ll be a great addition to Juventus.”

Meanwhile, former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger believes the club have made a mistake in letting him go , saying: "It will be a loss for Arsenal... You don't find many players today who can make midfield runs off the ball. It will be an interesting addition for Juventus."

Ramsey has scored four times in 35 appearances in all competitions this season.