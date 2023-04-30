Juventus insist Massimiliano Allegri future is 'absolutely not in question' despite disappointing season

Juventus chief Francesco Calvo has insisted that Massimiliano Allegri will not be removed as manager, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

WHAT HAPPENED? An up-and-down 2022-23 campaign saw Juventus start slowly before finding their feet in the middle of the season, picking up important results in the wake of a points deduction that seemingly failed to derail their season or spirit under Allegri. That points deduction was reversed, but the manager in his second spell at the club is still under intense scrutiny, which chief football officer Calvo has addressed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked by DAZN to clarify Allegri's future ahead of Juve's game against Bologna, Calvo said: "It would mean stating the obvious, this is absolutely our thought. He returned to Juve for a four-year project, we're not even half done.

"For Allegri the eleven trophies speak for seven years, it is absolutely not in question. Even in a season like this we want to learn, that's the important thing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juve extended their winless run to four consecutive Serie A games on Sunday, after going on a run of four wins in five directly before that, drawing 1-1 with Bologna after falling behind in Emilia-Romagna and failing to capitalise on a draw between Milan and Roma in the race to make the top four.

Allegri returned to his post as Juventus manager in 2021 after leaving in 2019, having led the club to five consecutive Scudetti, but is yet to help them back to those lofty heights with the club struggling financially.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? The Bianconeri still have to play Atalanta and Milan in Serie A, giving them the chance to control their own fate regarding the top four, as well as looking forward to a Europa League semi-final against Sevilla.